Violence in Kannur blot on Kerala political consciousness: CPI leader Binoy Viswom

Voicing concern over violent clashes between CPI(M) and BJP workers in Kerala’s politically volatile Kannur district, senior CPI leader Binoy Viswom today said it was a “blot” on the state’s political consciousness. Urging the parties to take the lead in putting an end to bloodshed in the north Kerala district, Viswom, a former state minister, said Kannur was going through an anarchy kind of situation and the elements unleashing violence in the district did not know how to engage in meaningful political activities.

“They are not strong enough to wage an ideological fight. Political parties having commitment to the people must denounce such elements. No one is going to win the fight using weapons. That truth is staring at them”, he said in a Facebook Post. He sought to equate the political violence in Kannur with the culture of the underworld.

“It is a blot on Kerala’s political consciousness”, he said, condemning the violence. Noting that peace is the right of the people, the CPI leader said discussions are the only way out to find a lasting solution for the continuing bloodshed in Kannur. “Talks with an open mindset would help regain peace in the district. CPI(M) and BJP should take the lead role in meaningful discussions and finding a lasting solution for it,” Viswom said.

The northern parts of Kerala, especially Kannur district, have been witnessing political clashes, mainly between CPI(M) and BJP activists, after the assembly polls in May 2016. On January 19 this year a BJP worker Santosh was stabbed to death, allegedly by CPI(M) activists, at Andal Andaloor in Dharmadam,the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The same day a country-made bomb was hurled at the RSS Karyalaya at nearby Thaliparamba. Though none was injured, the window panes of the office were damaged. Ruling CPI(M) had denied that its party workers were behind the murder of Santosh.