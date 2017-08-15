Violence in civic elections: BJP demands resignation of state election commissioner in West Bengal

BJP leaders alleged that the constitutional body helped the ruling Trinamool Congress to unleash violence in the civic polls by sitting idle and taking no steps to prevent it. (Representative Image) BJP leaders alleged that the constitutional body helped the ruling Trinamool Congress to unleash violence in the civic polls by sitting idle and taking no steps to prevent it. (Representative Image)

The state BJP on Monday staged an agitation outside West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) and demanded resignation of State Election Commissioner A.K. Singh for his alleged failure to check poll violence during Sunday’s civic elections.

BJP workers held a sit-in demonstration outside the WBSEC office and later burnt effigies of Singh and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP leaders alleged that the constitutional body helped the ruling Trinamool Congress to unleash violence in the civic polls by sitting idle and taking no steps to prevent it.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from seven municipal areas, which went to polls on Sunday. State BJP General Secretary Raju Banerjee said the state election commissioner has lost his credibility and therefore should resign from his post.

“It seems that the WBSEC is ruled by the Trinamool. It has failed to act against ruling party workers who have been indulging in poll violence. Earlier, we had asked him to check the violence and make necessary arrangements to hold free and fair elections. But yesterday’s civic polls once again showed how ineffective WBSEC was to conduct polls. The state election commissioner should immediately resign from his post,” Banerjee told The Indian Express.

