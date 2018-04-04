Violence during Bharat Bandh: 100 arrested in Haryana

As many as 24 government vehicles and 60 private vehicles were damaged in the state. Two passenger trains, including a Shatabdi Express, were targeted in the state by throwing stones at them. As many as 24 government vehicles and 60 private vehicles were damaged in the state. Two passenger trains, including a Shatabdi Express, were targeted in the state by throwing stones at them.

A TOTAL Of 100 persons were arrested in connection with the violence during the Bharat Bandh on the call of Dalit organisations in Haryana. As many as 47 FIRs have been lodged in different police stations of the state.

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said 84 police officials and eight civilians were injured during the violence Monday. As many as 24 government vehicles and 60 private vehicles were damaged in the state. Two passenger trains, including a Shatabdi Express, were targeted in the state by throwing stones at them.

Meanwhile, a day after the violence, Kaithal town of Haryana remained peaceful Tuesday. The police have booked around 4,000 persons for indulging in violence Monday.

According to the police, the accused even snatched a carbine machine gun with 15 alive cartridges from the policemen in Kaithal. The incident occurred when the protesters allegedly attacked some policemen who were on duty near Karnal bypass, sources said.

Investigating Officer Sahab Singh told The Indian Express that Ramkishan, SHO of Civil Lines Police Station, suffered an eye injury. The SHO, along with constable Naveen Kumar, was admitted to PGI in Chandigarh.

The police said that the accused blocked National Highway number-65 in Kaithal and attacked the public and policemen with stones and lathis. DGP Sandhu, who visited Kaithal town Monday evening, told The Indian Express that normalcy had returned to all parts of the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App