Violence breaks out after Ram Navami posters torn in Nawada, Bihar

Ram Navami celebrations. (Source: File) Ram Navami celebrations. (Source: File)

Miscreants today tore up posters and flags of Ram Navami festivity triggering stone pelting on members of a community here, an official said.

As the news of tearing up of posters and flags spread, a mob gathered on the spot and pelted stones on members of a particular community, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Rajesh Kumar said. A large number of vehicles were stranded on the NH-31 and nearby state highway due to the stone pelting incident, the SDO said.

To control the situation, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vikas Varman rushed to the spot with police reinforcement and dispersed the mob, he said.

Senior district officials also visited the NH-31 to restore law and order in the area, Kumar said, adding that the situation was brought under control.

Union Minister of State for MSME Giriraj Singh visited the spot and slammed the district administration for its “administrative failure” to ensure peaceful conduct of Ram Navami.

Giriraj Singh, an MP from Nawada, also urged both communities to maintain peace and amity.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now