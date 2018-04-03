Violation of rights to dignity and education: NHRC notice to CBSE, HRD Ministry

Students protesting against CBSE paper leak. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Students protesting against CBSE paper leak. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Stating that the authorities have failed to keep the faith of students intact following CBSE paper leaks, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the MHRD secretary, CBSE chairperson and the Delhi Police chief.

The Commission has directed them to submit a report within four weeks. “The humiliation being faced by innocent students is amounting to violation of their rights to dignity and education. The Commission has further observed that such instances would adversely affect the credibility of the institutions in which the students have absolute faith. Students have been undergoing trauma..,” NHRC said in a statement.

It also asked the HRD ministry to inform it about “the steps taken regarding counselling of aggrieved students, and how it is ensuring that the Board examination process would remain trustworthy and foolproof in the future”. ENS

