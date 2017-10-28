Chhattisgarh govt recommends CBI probe into ‘sex CD’ case allegedly involving minister Rajesh Munat

Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat (Source: Twitter/ANI photo) Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat (Source: Twitter/ANI photo)

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday recommended CBI probe into the “sex CD” case allegedly involving state PWD Minister Rajesh Munat, said Revenue Minister Prem Prakash Pandey, as reported by news agency PTI.

Senior journalist Vinod Verma had claimed that he had the “sex CD” of Munat. However, on Friday, the Chhattisgarh police team arrested Verma from his residence in Ghaziabad on charges of suspected blackmailing and extortion to which Verma claimed that he was “being framed” and the Chhattisgarh government was “not happy” with him as he had the CD.

Reacting to Verma’s claim, Munat said the contents of the CD were fake. Addressing a press conference, he said, “This has been done to ruin my reputation. I will ask the Chief Minister to probe the case. In all my years of politics, it has never stooped this low.”

On Saturday, the Congress demanded the immediate release of Verma. The party also demanded the resignation of the Chhattisgarh minister “whose sex scandal Verma was investigating”, and pitched for an independent probe into the episode. “The Congress demands that Verma be released immediately and the entire episode be probed independently. We also demand the resignation of the Chhattisgarh minister,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

He said Verma was arrested even though no FIR was lodged against him and added that the Chhattisgarh minister concerned too had not stated that the journalist blackmailed or threatened him through phone calls or text messages. “Is it a crime if Verma was investigating a sex scandal involving a BJP minister?” the Congress leader asked.

