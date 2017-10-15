Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita disappointed with Gurdaspur bypoll results

Kavita Khanna congratulated Jakhar on his victory. (Express Photo) Kavita Khanna congratulated Jakhar on his victory. (Express Photo)

Late BJP MP Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita Khanna today expressed her disappointment over the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll results and said the party would introspect on the reasons of the defeat. The Congress today wrested the Gurdaspur seat from the BJP with its Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar trouncing saffron party candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219 votes in the high-stakes bypoll.

“I am very disappointed with the Gurdaspur LS bypoll result. I accept the outcome. The party will introspect on the reasons (of its defeat),” Kavita Khanna told PTI. She congratulated Jakhar on his victory and said, “I am sure he, as an MP, will take care of the people of Gurdaspur seat irrespective of their political affiliations, the way Vinod Khanna ji used to do.”

Notably, Kavita Khanna was among the front-runners for the BJP ticket for the Gurdaspur bypoll. However, the saffron party chose businessman Swaran Salaria over her. In Gurdaspur bypoll results, Jakhar polled 4,99,752 votes, while BJP’s Salaria polled 3,06,533, poll official said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee Major General Suresh Khajuria (retd) finished a distant third garnering mere 23,579 votes, losing his security deposit.

