Vinod Khanna death: Will remember him as dedicated leader, wonderful human, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to the family of late actor, producer and BJP MP Vinod Khanna, who died of cancer on Thursday. “Will always remember Vinod Khanna as a popular actor, dedicated leader and a wonderful human. Pained by his demise. My condolences,” Modi said on Twitter. Khanna had campaigned with PM Modi in the run up to the 2014 general elections. Khanna is survived by his wife and four children. He was 70.

President Pranab Mukherjee, too, shared his condolences on Twitter. “Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Vinod Khanna, a highly talented and acclaimed actor and Member of Parliament,” he said.

Khanna was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and breathed his last at 11.20 am. He was battling advanced bladder carcinoma. Khanna had also had a successful stint in politics being elected four times from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. He was one of the first from the Bollywood fraternity to have joined politics. Khanna joined the BJP in 1997, and contested and won elections from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab since Lok Sabha polls in 1998.

Will always remember Vinod Khanna as a popular actor, dedicated leader & a wonderful human. Pained by his demise. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2017

