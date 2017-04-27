Vinod Khanna passes away: Politicians pay tribute to veteran actor

#VinodKhanna
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2017 1:41 pm
Veteran actor and producer Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday after battling cancer. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

Khanna had also had a successful stint in politics being elected multiple times from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. He was one of the first from Bollywood fraternity to have joined politics, in 1997. Politicians tweeted out their tributes to him on Thursday.

