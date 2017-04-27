Vinod Khanna passes away: Politicians pay tribute to veteran actor

Vinod Khanna was reportedly battling cancer. Vinod Khanna was reportedly battling cancer.

Veteran actor and producer Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday after battling cancer. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

Khanna had also had a successful stint in politics being elected multiple times from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. He was one of the first from Bollywood fraternity to have joined politics, in 1997. Politicians tweeted out their tributes to him on Thursday.

Heartfelt condolences on. the passing away of Shri Vinod Khanna, a highly talented and acclaimed actor & MP

# PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) April 27, 2017

Shri #VinodKhanna ji was a great actor and a gentleman politician – will miss him — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 27, 2017

…He would always live amidst us through his films n the powerful roles he played. May his soul RIP.#VinodKhanna #RIPvinodkhanna — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 27, 2017

Saddened to hear of Vinod Khannaji's passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We will all miss his presence! — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 27, 2017

Pained by the sad demise of #VinodKhanna, my colleague in NDA-1 govt, a legendary actor & MP. My condolences to his family. May his soul RIP — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 27, 2017

I deeply mourn the demise of senior @BJP4India parliamentarian Vinod Khanna, a versatile film personality and a great human being — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 27, 2017

Saddened to learn of the demise of veteran actor & BJP MP Sh Vinod Khanna!

One of the most dashing personalities Bollywood ever produced! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 27, 2017

V.sad to hear of #VinodKhanna ‘s passing. He was not just a movie icon but also a former Parlmnt colleague, & extremely warm hearted. R.I.P🙏 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) April 27, 2017

Very Sad to know of the demise of veteran actor & BJP MP Sh Vinod Khanna! May God rest his soul in peace. pic.twitter.com/Ig9ARGajct — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) April 27, 2017

The demise of famous actor and popular politician Mr. #VinodKhanna is a big loss for the whole country, give God peace to the departed soul! — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) April 27, 2017

My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of Vinod Khanna ji.May the departed soul rest in peace. — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) April 27, 2017

Very sad to hear the demise of a legendary veteran actor Vinod Khanna.. Heartfelt Condolences!!! RIP Sir #VinodKhanna — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 27, 2017

First Published on: April 27, 2017 12:59 pm

