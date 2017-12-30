BJP vice-president named ICCR chief

(File) (File)

National vice-president of the BJP, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is also member of Rajya Sabha has been appointed the President of Indian Council of Cultural Relations. He will replace Lokesh Chandra, who was a scholar and thinker, and had been appointed by the NDA government in October 2014 and has completed his three-year-term.

Sahasrabuddhe is the vice-president of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini which is South Asia’s only training and research academy for elected representatives and voluntary social workers. Having headed BJP’s training cell for over a decade, he is currently national in-charge of two departments of the party — Policy Research and Good Governance.

As a student activist, he had offered satyagraha and was behind bars during the Emergency of 1975. He was also national secretary of the ABVP. A freelance journalist since his college days, Sahasrabuddhe was awarded a doctorate in Politics by the University of Mumbai in 2009 for his thesis, ‘Political Parties as Victims of Populism and Electoral Compulsions: A Quest for systemic Solutions’.

