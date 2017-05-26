Villagers thrash 3 for performing ‘black magic’, want dead girl back

Two elderly women and a man were brutally thrashed by their relatives and locals of Gosaidanga village in Purulia on Tuesday for performing “black magic” on a three-year-old girl, who had allegedly died of an illness last week. On being informed about the incident, a team from Adra police station rescued the three — who were surrounded by people demanding they bring the exhumed body of the girl back to life — amid stone-pelting by a mob of around 30.

Seven people have been arrested while one is absconding. According to police sources, the girl’s parents — Raghupati and Mala Mal — had accused the victims, one of whom is the girl’s grandmother — of performing black magic on their daughter, who died last Saturday. Police said Mala, who did not share a good relationship with her mother-in-law Lakhiburi, had called her a “witch” and accused her of practising “black magic for a long time”.

“Diya, the 3-year-old daughter of the couple, was suffering from prolonged fever. She died of sickness. The couple spread a rumour that their aunt, her husband and Lakhiburi had performed black magic, due to which they lost their daughter. Soon, the whole village gathered there and the three victims were forcefully taken to the spot where the girl’s body was buried. They were confined there for hours, and villagers were forcing them to bring the girl back to life. They were beaten up and thrashed too,” an police officer told The Indian Express. Diya’s body had allegedly been exhumed by locals.

According to sources, police received information about a disturbance in the village and rushed to the spot, where they found the three victims — Parash Mal (70), Mithila Mal (58) and Lakhiburi (50) — and the girl’s body surrounded by locals, including residents of nearby villages.

“The victims were pleading for mercy,” said a police officer.

“As soon as we reached the spot and tried to rescue the victims, villagers started protesting against us. However, we managed to take the body and get the victims inside a police vehicle. The moment we tried to leave, a mob of around 30 people attacked our vehicle and started pelting stones. The vehicle moved towards the police station, and the situation was brought under control by other police personnel,” added the officer.

Those arrested have been identified as Chapala Mal, the girl’s mother Mala, Jhabari Mal, another Mala Mal, Rohit Barui, SK Firoz and SK Raju. The girl’s father Raghupati is absconding, SP (Purulia) Joy Basu told The Indian Express. “Seven people have been arrested. Of them, four are residents of Gosaidanga, where the incident took place, and the other three are from Raghunathpur area in Purulia. Police successfully rescued three people. Investigation is on,” added Basu.

Police sources said the accused may have spread the “black magic” rumour as they had been having “family issues” with the victims. The victims belong to a farming family from Kansili Nayatoli village.

The three victims are traumatised, said police, adding that they are yet to find out the exact cause of the girl’s death.

However, a local officer said, “Diya had been suffering from fever for the past many days, but her family members did not pay attention. When her condition deteriorated, instead of taking her to doctors, they started threatening Lakhiburi to do something so she gets back to normal. After her death, the couple claimed that the girl died due to black magic and held the three responsible.”

