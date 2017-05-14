Villagers in Haryana end protest over expressway construction

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with villagers last month where he offered them land in other locations in lieu of land to be acquired. (Representational Image) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with villagers last month where he offered them land in other locations in lieu of land to be acquired. (Representational Image)

The construction work on the KGP and KMP Expressways has resumed as farmers at Badhkhalsa village at Sonipat ended their protest after assurances from the district administration that they’d be duly compensated, the state authorities said on Sunday. The villagers had been protesting against the acquisition of their land for construction of road and roundabout of Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressways since November 17, 2005, an official statement said on Sunday.

“As the villagers were not ready to give up their land, the construction work had to be halted. The farmers recently ended their protest,” it said.

The construction of the road was restarted after the BJP government came to power in Haryana in 2014.

“On April 19, 2016, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with the villagers where he offered the villagers land in other locations in lieu of the land to be acquired. He had also instructed the district administration to comply with these orders,” the statement read.

Following this, Sonipat Deputy Commissioner, K Makrand Pandurang, held talks with the villagers and offered land or enhanced compensation.

“While 70 farmers were recently paid compensation, land at other locations would be provided to the remaining 212 farmers, for which the process has already been started,” it said.

The 135-km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway (KGP) envisages signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar (Greater Noida) and Palwal.

The two expressways were planned in 2006 following the Supreme Court order to form a ring road outside Delhi for channeling non-Delhi bound traffic bypassing the national capital.

