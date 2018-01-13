Villagers clash with Agra police team in Rajasthan; 13 cops booked as man hurt in firing bleeds to death

Agra police too got a case registered against the villagers on Friday for assault and obstructing a public servant from discharge of duty. Agra police too got a case registered against the villagers on Friday for assault and obstructing a public servant from discharge of duty.

A team of 13 police officers from Agra was booked for murder on Thursday, a day after a 25-year-old man allegedly bled to death from a bullet injury he sustained during a clash between villagers and the team in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, where the latter had gone to arrest two accused wanted in a cattle theft case.

A bullet hit Rameshwar’s leg when the police team allegedly opened retaliatory fire after villagers attacked them, opposing the operation. Agra police too got a case registered against the villagers on Friday for assault and obstructing a public servant from discharge of duty. Seven policemen reportedly sustained injuries in the clash.

Both cases are lodged at Sarmathura police station of Dholpur district, which is over 80 km from Agra, but no arrests have been made so far. The murder case against police was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Rameshwar’s father.

Led by Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Sharma, a nine-member police team from Agra’s Basaijagner police station, comprising a sub-inspector and seven constables including two women, had left for Tore ka Sahaipur village in Dholpur on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off that two of the seven accused booked for stealing 16 buffaloes in Agra, were at their home in the village.

The cattle theft case was lodged at Agra’s Basai Jagner police station on December 25 on the basis of a complaint filed by Sarnath Gurjar of Sonekhera village, who had alleged that the seven accused, all residents of Tore ka Sahaipur village, had stolen 16 buffaloes from outside his house.

The SHO said they reached the Rajasthan village to nab two of the named accused — Ram Singh and Karan Singh — on Wednesday. At around 12.30 am, when they reached the home of the accused, villagers started gathering at the spot and opposed the operation. “While we were trying to make them understand the case, the mob attacked us by pelting stones and a few started beating the constables with sticks,” the SHO added.

“A few among the gathering opened fire at the police team and to defend ourselves, we too retaliated by firing, in which a 25-year-old man, Rameshwar, suffered a gunshot injury on his right leg. We immediately sought help from the local Sarmathura police station. The police team rushed to the village and rescued us. Seven of us had suffered injuries in the attack. Later, we were informed that Rameshwar had died,” the SHO further said.

Their counterparts from Sarmathura police station had informed the team about the murder case lodged against them. “We too have lodged a complaint against people of Tore ka Sahaipur village,” the SHO said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Dholpur, Rajesh Singh said, “The bullet had hit the main artery in Rameshwar’s right leg and he died of excessive bleeding. He died on the way to the hospital. Agra police did not inform us before conducting a raid in the village. We have intimated senior officers of UP and Rajasthan about the incident.”

SHO of Sarmathura police station, Pooranmal Yadav, said, “Rameshwar’s father Mohar Singh alleged in his complaint that 13 policemen from UP police and two others reached their village in two vehicles and tried to pick up someone forcibly. When they opposed, the policemen fired, causing his son’s death. Four policemen of Basaijagner police station of Agra have also been named in the case.”

“Another case has been registered on a complaint by police constable from Agra, Uma Shankar, who was also injured in the attack. He alleged that unidentified residents of Tore ka Sahaipur village attacked them by pelting stones and hitting them with sticks. No arrests have been made so far,” he added.

