Village revenue official killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Suspected Naxals killed a 57-year-old revenue official of a village on suspicion of him being a “police informer” in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said on Sunday. The rebels attacked the ‘kotwar’, identified as Sukku Nareti, last night in Sureli village under Antagarh police station area, Kanker’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jaipraksh Badhai told PTI.

A group of armed ultras stormed into Nareti’s house and dragged him out on the street. They then strangled him with a rope and threw the body on a road near the village, the police official said quoting eyewitnesses.

The ultras then fled the spot raising slogans in support of the outlawed Naxal movement, he said.

A police team visited the spot this morning and sent the body for postmortem, the ASP said.

Some Maoists’ pamphlets were recovered from the spot in which Nareti was branded as a “police informer”, he said.

A search has been launched to nab the assailants, the police official added.

