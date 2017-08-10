Village head, son held in schoolgirl murder case in Ballia district

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old man and his father who is a village pradhan were arrested in connection with the murder of a teenage girl on Tuesday, while she was on her way to school with her younger sister in Ballia district. Three others are absconding. Police said Aditya Tiwari, alias Prince, claimed he and the victim, Ragini Dubey (17), were in a relationship and killed her on suspicion of being close to someone else.

Dubey’s parents, however, denied this and said Tiwari had been harassing Ragini for long and had even complained to his father Kripa Shankar Tiwari.

Ragini’s elder sister Neha Dubey told The Indian Express, “Tiwari was harassing Ragini for the last six months. She never had any kind of relationship with him. Whenever we used to complain to pradhan Kripa Shankar Tiwari about his son’s deeds, he would stop troubling her for few days and then start over.”

“Ragini had stopped going to school for the last one week following the almost regular harassment from Aditya Tiwari. Two days ago, we had complained about it to Kripa Shankar Tiwari and he assured us that his son would not indulge in such an act again. On his assurance, Ragini had left for school on Tuesday morning,” said Neha, who is employed in a hospital in Varanasi.

SHO, Bansdeeh Road police station, Brijesh Kumar Shukla said that around 7.30 AM Tuesday, Ragini, who was class XII student, was on her way to school at adjoining Salempur village, along with her younger sister Siya (13) on a bicycle. Hardly 150 metres from their home when the accused and his friends arrived on two motorcycles and stopped the girl, he said.

“Accused pushed Siya away, caught Ragini and slit her throat with a knife. As she fell on ground bleeding profusely, the assailants escaped. Hearing Siya’s screams, locals and her family members rushed there and took Ragini to the hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said the SHO. Ragini’s father Jitendra Dubey, an adhoc employee at State Sainik Board, lodged an FIR against Tiwari, his father, cousin Sonu and friends Raju Yadav and Neeraj Tiwari.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App