Village boy injured in firing by sentry in Poonch

A village boy got critically injured when he was shot at by a sentry on the forward Indian position along the barbed wire fence erected on Indian side of the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir during wee hours of Sunday. Identified as Showkat Hussain, son of Mir Mohammad of Bayala Mandi, the injured had come to the house of his maternal uncle Mohammad Rafiq at Khari Karmara. He had stayed there for the night. Stated to be mentally disturbed, he reportedly came out of his maternal uncle’s house around 2.30 am. However, he unintentionally walked into the ambush laid by the army in the area.

A defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta, however, said that the injured was found “moving in the area under suspicious circumstances trying to cut the electrical cable of the anti-infiltration border fence”. He had “cut wiring of three security lights and damaged the border fence,” the spokesperson added.

“The alert sentry of Indian Army challenged the person as per the standard operating procedure, but the latter did not respond and continued to cut the fence. On receiving no response to repeated challenges, the sentry fired one round and thereby injuring the individual,” the spokesperson said.

The injured was immediately administered first aid and evacuated to Poonch Military hospital. FIR has been lodged with Poonch police.