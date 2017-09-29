Vikramaditya Singh was not nominated, but elected via democratic means: Himachal CM

CM Virbhadra Singh. (file) CM Virbhadra Singh. (file)

Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday said his son Vikramaditya Singh was not a “nominated” president of state Youth Congress, but was elected through democratic process.

Addressing a public meeting at Kumarsein in Shimla, the chief minister reiterated that key party functionaries should be elected and not nominated. He said the state government was committed to strengthen the health, education and road infrastructure in the state and as result of which, there are about 37,000 km long roads in the hill state.

The Congress leader said the government had alloted adequate land for setting up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to lay its foundation soon.

State Youth Congress president Vikramaditya Singh, who was also present on the occasion, said the Congress would not compromise when it comes to development and welfare of the people of the state.

Quoting the write-up of BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, the Youth Congress leader said the NDA government had be-fooled the people on the issue of employment.

