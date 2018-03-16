Vikramaditya bats for casinos to boost tourism in Himachal

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh (File photo) Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh (File photo)

FIRST-TIME Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said he was in favour of opening of casinos in the state to attract more tourists and take some lessons from foreign countries to promote tourism on the lines of Las Vegas and Dubai. Singh is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

In his first speech in the state Vidhan Sabha during the Budget debate, he said there was a need for “out-of-the-box thinking” for the state’s development and in marketing its tourism potential, to give a boost to the economy.

Virbhadra was also present in the House. There was no disruption as everyone listened to him intently and Speaker Dr Rajeev Bindal also gave an extra few minutes to wind up the speech.

The Congress MLA also suggested legalising cannabis cultivation in the state as “research suggests it could be used in the pharmaceutical industry”. If this was done, a lot of ‘black money’, which was being earned due to its clandestine cultivation, would become part of the state’s revenue resource. There was a need to think about it as how resources could be mobilised in the state.

While hailing some of the Budget proposals, Vikramaditya, however, alleged that the budget has not been able to address the issue of unemployment. There are eight lakh youth between the age group of 18 and 35 years, who need jobs, he claimed.

The Congress MLA also urged the government to promote solar pumping initiatives, which had already been tried in his constituency for irrigation and asked the government to make changes in the farm protection scheme, which will be done through a cluster approach.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App