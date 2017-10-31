Vikram Singh appointed private secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. President Ram Nath Kovind.

Vikram Singh, a 1997-batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, was on Monday appointed private secretary to President Ramnath Kovind. Singh, currently posted as a senior director in the Traffic Commercial directorate in the Railway Board, will hold the post for two years, according to a decision by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

In Railways, Singh has been working in the vertical responsible for increasing revenues from the passenger segment and create policies for commercial earnings within the passenger-amenities ecosystem.

The ACC also reshuffled zonal railway General Managers across the country on Monday, making Vishwesh Chaube, present GM of Kolkata Metro, the new GM of Delhi-based Northern Railway. This was because the incumbent RK Kulshreshtha was transferred to head Southern Railway following his own request.

