Delhi Confidential: Rude Shock

MINISTRY OF External Affairs’s outgoing spokesperson Vikas Swarup was in for a rude shock on Saturday when he received a bouquet with a note that said: “May your soul rest in peace”. It was from an old friend of his. He called up his friend and said that his idea of a prank was not received very well by him and his wife.

To this, the friend apologised and expressed surprise at the note. He even gave the florist’s phone number to check whether he was telling the truth. Swarup called up the florist and asked him about the note. The florist apologised profusely for the mix-up, and then told Swarup in a lighter vein, “Sir, just think that a bouquet has gone to somebody (who has passed away) today with the note ‘Congratulations for your next posting’.”

Internal Tussle?

WHILE ABHAY Chautala recently led an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) demonstration — Jal Yudh — into Punjab territory to symbolically dig the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal, the absence of two important partymen evoked sarcastic queries from leaders of rival parties. The absentees were Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala, sons of Ajay Chautala. Is this indicative of some internal battle waiting to erupt within the INLD?

Listing Achievements

WITH LESS than three months left for the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, the Cabinet Secretariat has tasked Union ministries to compile a list of achievements and major policies implemented by the departments since May 2014 when the NDA came to power. Besides highlighting their achievements, the government also plans to take stock of the schemes that were started after Modi took charge.