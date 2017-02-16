Vikas Swarup appointed as India’s High Commissioner to Canada

Vikas Swarup Vikas Swarup

Vikas Swarup, who is currently serving as the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, was on Thursday appointed as High Commissioner of lndia to Canada. Swarup is an officer of the Indian Foreign Service batch of 1986 and is famous for penning down the novel Q & A, adapted in film as Slumdog Millionaire.

In April 2015, he replaced Syed Akbaruddin as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India to head its Public Diplomacy divisions in New Delhi.

