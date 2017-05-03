Vijayawada Airport is now international airport: Arun Jaitley

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Vijayawada Airport as International Airport, according to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The cabinet also approved the National Steel Policy.

Here’s how the Cabinet’s decision will impact Andhra Pradesh:

* Approval for declaration as per provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

* Will improve connectivity to the state capital

* Will provide wider choice of services at competitive costs to air travelers

* Will boost domestic/international tourism and socio-economic development of Andhra Pradesh

* Keeping in view passenger traffic growth, demands from airlines and Andhra Pradesh Government

* Airports Authority of India has undertaken up-gradation of requisite infrastructure and facilities for international operations

