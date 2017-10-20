Vijay-starrer ‘Mersal’ ruffles BJP’s feathers, party wants ‘objectionable’ references to GST removed

Vijay’s Mersal hit screens on October 18. Vijay’s Mersal hit screens on October 18.

The BJP on Friday took objection to what it termed as “untruths” regarding the GST in the just-released Tamil movie “Mersal”, starring popular actor Vijay, and wanted dialogues on the central taxation to be deleted. “The film producer should remove the untruths regarding GST from the film,” Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan told reporters in Nagercoil.

He said wrong information should not be spread through cinema and actors should not confuse people using the medium and try to derive political mileage.

Senior BJP leader H Raja also slammed the references to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the movie in his Twitter handle and said it only exposed the lack of knowledge of economics. ‘What do they (Mersal filmmakers) know about the GST or the economies involved in it? Spreading incorrect opinions is condemnable’ says BJP state chief | Read more

Hitting out at the references, state BJP state unit president Tamilisai Sounderrajan had told reporters in Chennai on Thursday that “Incorrect references have been made in ‘Mersal’ about GST … celebrities should desist from registering wrong information among people.” Mersal off to a terrific start worldwide with over Rs 43 crore on opening day | Read more

Fans of the popular actor should not support such incorrect references, she said and favoured removal of the dialogue referring to the central taxation, rolled out in July. “What do they (the filmmakers) know about GST and its economics… such incorrect references should be removed from the film,” she added.

The movie directed by Atlee released on October 18, coinciding with Diwali festival.

