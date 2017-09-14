Vijay Sampla appoints heads of Punjab BJP’s 19 departments

BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo) BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo)

Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla on Thursday appointed chiefs of various departments and projects of the party’s state unit. The newly-appointed heads of the 19 departments and 10 projects include former minister Manoranjan Kalia, Ashwini Sharma, Gurdev Sharma Debi and Bakshi Ram Arora among others, according to a release.

Kalia has been made head of the Trust Coordination department while former state party president Ashwini Sharma has been appointed as the chief of national programmes and meetings department and will be assisted by Renu Thapar, it said.

Harjit Singh Grewal has been made the head of foreign relations department, Madan Mohan Mittal of the lifetime party fund department, Kamal Sharma along with Jeevan Gupta of the election commission relations department, the release said.

Vineet Joshi has been made the head of the media department while Ravindra Kaplish, Subhash Gupta, Kamal Setia and Naveen Singla will assist him, according to the release.

Notably, the BJP leadership has converted its existing cells into departments and projects have been created for time-bound programmes. Similarly, other party members including Lekhraj Sharma, Lokesh Narang, Amit Taneja, R P Dheer were given appointments in various departments and projects the release added.

