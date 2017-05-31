Vijay Rupani wants Congress to apologise for Kerala beef fest

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has sought an apology from Congress for publicly slaughtering a bovine in Kerala. Rupani on Tuesday said that those who were indulged in such an act, were “against the culture, religion (Hinduism) and the nation.”

Addressing an event in Gandhinagar for sarpanchs and panchayat members, Rupani said, “We want to preserve the culture of villages where peepul tree, snake, tulsi and cow are revered. So this government has brought a legislation, which will punish people killing cows with life imprisonment. This is not Kerala. This is Gujarat. This is not Congress. This is BJP.”

“What message the Congress is trying to give by publicly killing a cow in Kerala,” Rupani said, stating that gai (cow), Gita and Ganga are revered by crores of people in India. Meanwhile, in Surat Bajrang Dal members burnt an effigy of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

