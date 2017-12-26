Vijay Rupani to take oath in Gandhinagar today, PM Narendra Modi to attend

Vijay Rupani was elected as the chief minister of Gujarat. (Express photo by Javed) Vijay Rupani was elected as the chief minister of Gujarat. (Express photo by Javed)

The Gujarat government led by Vijay Rupani will be sworn in on Tuesday in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and several senior party leaders, including chief ministers of other states.

While Rupani will be sworn in as chief minister, Nitin Patel will take oath as his deputy. Other ministers of the new cabinet, names of whom are yet to be disclosed, will also take oath.

The chief ministers who are likely to attend are Yogi Adityanath, Vasundhara Raje, Sarbananda Sonowal, Manohar Parrikar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Raghubar Das.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Ravishankar Prasad, have also been invited.

Governor O P Kohli will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Rupani and his ministers. The ceremony is being organised at the New Secretariat complex here.

A labourer died and two were injured at New Secretariat complex while setting up a shamiana for the swearing-in.

‘Owe BJP’s win to cow protection’

Ahmedabad: BJP leader and minister in the outgoing Cabinet, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Monday said that the party owed its sixth consecutive victory in the Assembly elections to the “blessings received by its cow protection activities”.

He was speaking at a function of animal protection enthusiasts from across the country here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App