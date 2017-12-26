Vijay Rupani swearing-in LIVE UPDATES: Oath ceremony to begin at 11 am

Vijay Rupani was elected as the chief minister of Gujarat. (Express photo by Javed) Vijay Rupani was elected as the chief minister of Gujarat. (Express photo by Javed)

The Gujarat government led by Vijay Rupani will be sworn in on Tuesday in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and several senior party leaders, including chief ministers of other states. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:00 am at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground in Ahmedabad.

While Rupani will be sworn in as chief minister, Nitin Patel will take oath as his deputy. Other ministers of the new cabinet, names of whom are yet to be disclosed, will also take oath.

BJP retained power in the state for the sixth consecutive term by winning the recently held Assembly polls. The saffron party won the election for 182-member state assembly, claiming a clear majority of 99 seats. The Congress Party trailed in second with 77 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Tribal Party (two) and NCP (one), while independent candidates won three seats.

Rupani secured a comfortable win from Rajkot West seat by 1,31,586 votes, which is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region.

Live Updates:

10: 40 am: Stage set for oath ceremony of newly elected Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and his cabinet at Helipad Ground inside New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, many dignitaries and ‘Sants’ to attend the function.

10: 35 am: 20 ministers including CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel to take oath shortly, reports ANI.

20 ministers including CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel to take oath shortly #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/kxqKgvwgJl — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

10:15 am: PM Modi waves to crowd gathered on his way from the airport in Ahmedabad.

10:03 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad, to attend swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches #Gujarat‘s Ahmedabad, to attend swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani and others pic.twitter.com/nCuypAS5I6 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

10:00 am: PM Modi to arrive in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar shortly. The prime minister and chief ministers of other BJP ruled states will be present at Vijay Rupani’s oath taking ceremony.

9:15 am: Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali visit Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar ahead of swearing-in ceremony.

Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali visit Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar ahead of swearing-in as #Gujarat chief minister again pic.twitter.com/GFulPCwB9d — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

