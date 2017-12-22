Vijay Rupani resigns as CM; BJP MLAs’ meet today

Vijay Rupani at state BJP office in Gandhinagar post-victory. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) Vijay Rupani at state BJP office in Gandhinagar post-victory. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Newly elected BJP MLAs in Gujarat will elect the next chief minister on Friday after a meeting at Shree Kamalam here, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani announced on Thursday. Paving the way for formation of a new government in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his council of ministers, including Deputy CM Nitin Patel, resigned on Thursday, a day after Governor O P Kohli dissolved the 13th Assembly following the recently-concluded polls in which the BJP retained power by winning 99 seats in the 182-member House.

Rupani, however, would serve as the caretaker chief minister till the formation of a new government. “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire council of ministers have tendered their resignations to Governor O P Kohli who has accepted them,” Nitin Patel told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

The entire process to select the legislature party leader will be carried out under the supervision of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey who have been appointed as observers by the central leadership. BJP’s Guajrat affairs in-charge Bhupender Yadav will also be present in the legislature party meeting.

According to Vaghani, Jaitley, Pandey and Yadav will arrive here on Friday and hold a meeting with elected members of the party. Though speculation is doing rounds on who will be the next chief minister, Rupani appears to be a front-runner and is likely to retain the job. BJP president Amit Shah had said during the campaign that the party was fighting the election under Rupani and Nitin Patel.

Inputs from PTI

