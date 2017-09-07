Vijay Rupani reacts to ongoing ‘vikas gando thayo chhe’ social media campaign

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Thursday, reacted to the ongoing social media campaign believed to be launched by agitating Patidar youth groups and Opposition Congress mocking claims of ‘Vikas (development)’ by BJP governments in Gujarat and at Centre. Rupani said that the politics of development started by Narendra Modi has forced all to discuss development now.

For the past few days, social media in Gujarat is abuzz with a campaign known as ‘Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe (Vikas has gone mad.)’ mocking the BJP governments’ claims. The trend has become quite popular in the entire state while damaging BJP’s poll prospects and Chief Minister Rupani reacting to the same can be seen as a testimony of the same.

Rupani spoke on the issue during a function organised at Gujarat University Convention Hall in Ahmedabad to allot more than 3200 affordable housing units in Gota and Sanand to its beneficiaries. The units have been built under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana. The function was also attended by former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel along with other BJP leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupani said, “BJP and Vikas (development) have become synonymous with each other…And today, people criticise it, ‘Vikas gando thayo chhe (Vikas has gone mad).’”

“Vikas gando thayo chhe. Bhrastachhar gando nathi thayo apne tya. Vikas gando thayo chhe. Garibi gandi thai nathi. Vikas gando thayo chhe, berojgari gandi thai nathi. (Vikas may have gone mad, but poverty has not gone mad. Vikas may have gone mad, but unemployment has not gone mad.)”

“We are happy that now people have to discuss development. Earlier, politics used to be done on votebanks, but now people are forced to discuss development. And the reason behind it is Narendra Modi. Politics of development has begun in the country. And we are ready for discussion…People know that we do not have any other agenda than Vikas,” Rupani said.

