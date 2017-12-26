Vijay Rupani begins second innings in Gujarat, takes oath as chief minister

Vijay Rupani took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat in Gandhinagar. (Express photo Javed Raja) Vijay Rupani took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat in Gandhinagar. (Express photo Javed Raja)

Vijay Rupani was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Tuesday for the second consecutive term. Rupani, 61, and his deputy Nitin Patel were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor O P Kohli at the Helipad Ground inside New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony. Among the attendees were senior BJP leader like LK Advani, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The new council of ministers in the Gujarat cabinet include Nitinkumar Ratilal Patel, Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama, Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faidu, Kaushikbhai Jamanadas Patel, Saurabh Patel, Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai, Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vittalbhai, Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor and Ishwarbhai Ramabhai Parmer as cabinet minister whereas Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja, Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai, Jaydrathsinhji Parmer, Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai, Parsottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki, Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel, Ahiur Vasanbhai Gopalbhai, Kishor Kanani (Kumar), Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai, Dave Vaibhavari are the minister of state, reports ANI.

Out of the total 19 ministers who took oath of office today, six belong to Patidar community, five to Other Backward Class (OBCs), three to Scheduled Tribes (ST), three to Kshatriyas, one to Scheduled Caste and one to Brahmin.

Rupani and Nitin Patel were elected as the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislature party at its meeting on December 22.

ALSO READ | Vijay Rupani- a low-profile RSS man who has the trust of BJP chief Amit Shah

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Rupani, sporting an orange-coloured jacket, and Patel greeted the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states who came to attend the ceremony.

BJP retained power in the state for the sixth consecutive term by winning the recently held Assembly polls. The saffron party won the election for 182-member state assembly, claiming a clear majority of 99 seats. The Congress Party trailed in second with 77 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Tribal Party (two) and NCP (one), while independent candidates won three seats.

(With agency inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd