Vijay Rupani inaugurates Rs 597 crore pipeline project in Gujarat

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated a trunk pipeline to pump water from Navda near Botad to Upleta town in Rajkot district for making Narmada water available to 156 villages and five towns of Rajkot district for drinking purpose. Rupani welcomed the Narmada water at the ceremony held in Jetpur town of Rajkot on Friday and formally inaugurated the Rs597 crore pipeline project. The trunk line starts from

The trunk line starts from Navda pumping station on Vallabhipur branch canal of Narmada project near Barwala town of Botad district and tails at Upleta. The 171-kilometre-long express pipeline will supply drinking water to around 10 lakh people residing in 156 villages and five towns of Rajkot. Jetpur, Dhoraji, Upleta, Jamkandorana and Bhayavadar will get Narmada water for drinking purpose through the people laid by Gujarat Water Infrastructure Limited (GWIL), a state government-owned company which executes major drinking water projects.

After inaugurating the project, Rupani also addressed a public meeting in Jetpur and assured people that state government will supply sufficient drinking water to villages, towns and cities of Saurashtra region. “With the arrival of Narmada water, scarcity of drinking water in Saurashtra will become a past… The Narmada water will also help people of Saurashtra avoid drinking salty water and thereby prevent disease like gallbladder stones,” an official release from state information department quoted the CM as saying.

The pipeline has been laid in 11 months and Jetpur town and 11 villages which are part of Amarnagar group water supply scheme have already started getting 120 million litres per day (MLD) water from it.

The CM also announced to extend the express pipeline from Upleta to Kutiyana and Ranavav in neighbouring Porbandar district at the cost of Rs125 crore. Rupani further announced to set up a desalination plant at Maliya I’m Morbi district at the cost of Rs600 crore and added that more such plants will be set up along the long sea coastline of Saurashtra if the one in Maliya proves a success.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Water Supply, Jasabhai Barad assured people that Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana will be completed on time to fill up 115 reservoirs of arid Saurashtra with floodwaters of Narmada. BJP MP from Porbandar, Vitthal Radadiya expressed hope that state irrigation department will not require keeping much water of Bhadar dam reserved for drinking purpose as the Navda-Upleta GWIL pipeline will take care of drinking water requirements of villages of Jetpur, Dhoraji, Upleta and Jamkandorana talukas. “This, in turn, will mean more irrigation water for farmers from Bhadar dam. With irrigation water flowing to fields through canals, farmers will not be forced to draw salty groundwater, which affects the health of their land, for irrigating their crop,” Radadiya said.

