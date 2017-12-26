Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM: Full list of ministers

Council of ministers in Gujarat cabinet (Express photo by Javed Raja) Council of ministers in Gujarat cabinet (Express photo by Javed Raja)

A new Bharatiya Janata Party government, led by Vijay Rupani, was on Tuesday sworn in at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Rupani and other council of ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor O P Kohli at the Helipad Ground inside New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony. Among the attendees were senior BJP leader LK Advani, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The new council of ministers in the Gujarat cabinet include:

Cabinet ministers: Deputy CM Nitin Patel (Mehsana), Bhupendrasinh Chudasama (Dholka), RC Faldu (Jamnagar South), Kaushik Patel (Naranpura), Saurabh Patel (Botad), Ganpat Vasava (Mangrol), Jayesh Radadiya (Jetpur), Dilip Thakor (Chanasma) and Ishwar Parmar (Bardoli).

Pradip Jadeja( Vatva), Parbat Patel (Tharad), Jaydrathsinh Parmar (Haalol), Ramanlal Patkar (Umbergaon), Parshottam Solanki (Bhavnagar (R)),Ishwar Patel (Ankleshwar), Vasan Ahir ( Anjar), Kishor Kanani(Varachha), Bachu Khabad (Devgadhbaria) and Vibhavari Dave( Bhavnagar(E)) took oath as minister of state.

Out of the total 19 ministers who took oath of office today, six belong to Patidar community, five to Other Backward Class (OBCs), three to Scheduled Tribes (ST), three to Kshatriyas, one to Scheduled Caste and one to Brahmin.

Rupani and Nitin Patel were elected as the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislature party at its meeting on December 22.

