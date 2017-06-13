Vijay Mallya’s extradition case hearing in London court today

Vijay Mallya attended the charity ball hosted by Virat Kohli in London. (Source: Youtube screenshot) Vijay Mallya attended the charity ball hosted by Virat Kohli in London. (Source: Youtube screenshot)

The extradition case hearing of beleaguered business tycoon Vijay Mallya is scheduled to take place in the Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Tuesday. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will be arguing on behalf of the Indian government, reported Hindustan Times. Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on loan taken from a consortium of public banks amounting to over Rs 9,000 crore, fled the country and has been living in London, United Kingdom. He was earlier detained by Metropolitan police in London and produced before the court on April 18, which granted him bail shortly after the preliminary hearing.

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials was dispatched to London where they met CPS lawyers to share necessary details and documents related to the case. “Extradition not as simple as we think. Documents by ED have been sent to UK. As soon as their law permits, we will bring him back,” VK Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Tuesday.

Mallya recently made a public appearance on Sunday at Oval where he was seen entering the stadium to watch the India-South Africa cricket match at Edgbaston. He was booed by Indian fans present outside the stadium who shouted ‘chor-chor’ at him and son Sidhharth Mallya.

