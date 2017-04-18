Vijay Mallya’s arrest: MHA orders ED, CBI to apply for extradition in bank fraud case

Vijay Mallya (Express File Photo By Anil Sharma) Vijay Mallya (Express File Photo By Anil Sharma)

Following the arrest of absconding liquor baron and Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to apply for his extradition in the IDBI bank loan fraud case.

Mallya was arrested at about 9.30 am (local time) in London, by the Scotland Yard. In a statement issued, the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Extradition Unit have this morning, Tuesday 18 April arrested a man on an extradition warrant. Vijay Mallya, 61 (18/12/1955), was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud. He was arrested after attending a central London police station, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today, 18 April.”

The Indian government had, last year, requested the United Kingdom government to extradite Mallya. The request came when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met the UK Chancellor earlier this year in the United Kingdom. On February 21, the UK authorities conveyed to their Indian counterparts that the Secretary of State had certified their extradition request.

In a series of tweets earlier this year, Mallya, who was declared an absconder by a PMLA court, called the move by the government and its investigating agencies a ‘witchhunt’ against him.

Mallya owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks in various cases. He fled India on March 2, 2016.

