Vijay Mallya will be brought back ‘as soon as’ UK law permits: VK Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh (Source: Twitter/Vikas Swarup) Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh (Source: Twitter/Vikas Swarup)

As the extradition hearing of business tycoon Vijay Mallya begins at the Westminster Magistrate court in London, on Tuesday, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said Mallya would be brought back to India as soon as the law permits it. Mallya is wanted for defaulting on loans taken from a consortium of public banks. Singh, speaking to ANI, said the documents in the possession of Enforcement Directorate authorities have been sent to the UK and as soon as their law would permit, Mallya would be brought back.

“Extradition not as simple as we think. Documents by ED have been sent to UK. As soon as their law permits, we will bring him back,” V K Singh said.

Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on Rs 9,000 crore that he has taken from various banks. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have also been dispatched to London, where they met with CPS lawyers and updated them with necessary details and documents regarding the case.

Last Sunday, Mallya had made a public appearance, at Oval, to watch the India-South Africa cricket match at Edgbaston. Mallya was booed by Indians present outside the stadium who chanted ‘chor-chor’ at him.

