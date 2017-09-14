Vijay Mallya to appear in court for hearing in extradition case

Vijay Mallya. (File) Vijay Mallya. (File)

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya will appear in a Westminster court in London on Thursday as hearing resumes in his extradition case. Mallya, who is facing allegations of defaulting loan and other related economic offenses, is currently out on bail

An extradition warrant was issued against Mallya on behalf of Indian authorities as he is wanted for defaulting loans amounting to more than Rs 9,000 crores.

At the last hearing of the case on July 16, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who is arguing the case for the Indian government, had told the court that the British government has “excellent cooperation” with the Indian authorities and sufficient material to establish a prima facie case for the extradition of the UB Group chief.

“We have completed a review of materials and I am happy to state that we have had excellent cooperation with the Indian authorities in this case. We are ready and willing to proceed and would invite the court to fix a hearing date at the earliest,” CPS barrister Mark Summers told PTI on Wednesday.

The CPS will provide Mallya’s defence attorney’s with detailed opening notes on the case after the hearing begins on Thursday, and Mallya’s legal team’s response on the paperwork will be completed this week.

The judges have set December 4 as the start date for a final hearing in the case, and if the Chief Magistrate rules in favour of extradition at the end of the trial, the British Home Secretary must order Mallya’s extradition within two months since the day of the judgment.

However, the case can go through a series of appeals before reaching its final conclusion. India and UK signed an Extradition Treaty in 1992, which has been in force since November 1993.

