Vijay Mallya found guilty of contempt of court, Supreme Court summons him on July 10

Vijay Mallya owes over Rs 9000 crore to the banks. (file photo) Vijay Mallya owes over Rs 9000 crore to the banks. (file photo)

In a setback for absconding tycoon Vijay Mallya, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held him guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children. The apex court ordered Mallya to appear before it on July 10 to argue on the quantum of punishment in the matter. “We have found respondent number 3 (Mallya) guilty of contempt of court on two grounds,” a bench comprising Justices AK Goel and U U Lalit said.

The court passed the orders after a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India moved the contempt petition against Mallya. The former Kingfisher boss owes over Rs 9000 crore to the banks. The banks claimed that Mallya transferred the $40 million settlement he received from Diageo to his children’s bank accounts instead of clearing his debts, a “flagrant violation” of various judicial orders.

At an earlier hearing in March, the banks told the apex court that Mallya deliberately avoided disclosing the money he received from the British company Diageo, as he had transferred the amount to trusts set up for his three children. In April, the court ordered Mallya to disclose his assets, both in India and overseas as the banks claimed that the details submitted by him were “vague”.

In a parallel case, Mallya was earlier arrested and released on bail after law enforcement authorities sought his extradition from the United Kingdom. He is wanted in multiple cases such as loan default, cheque dishonour and diversion of funds. The beleaguered businessman was arrested by the Scotland Yard and was released immediately.

