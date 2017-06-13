Vijay Mallya gets bail till December 4, says ‘enough evidence to prove my case’

Vijay Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18. (File photo/ANI) Vijay Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18. (File photo/ANI)

Denying all allegations against him, liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday claimed that he has “enough evidence” to plead his case as he appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his extradition case hearing. Talking to media outside the court before court hearing, Mallya, who is wanted in India on loan defaults to several banks, said, “I have nothing to say as the court proceedings are on and I deny all allegations that have been made and I will continue to deny them.” The court granted him bail till December 4 and fixed July 6 as the next date for the hearing.

Asked what he expected would happen in the court, the chairman of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines said: “I have no expectations and you can hear what the court says.” Mallya also said he had “enough evidence” to fight the case, but parried a question whether he fears that a trial in India would be unfair to him.

Last week, Mallya was greeted with chants of “chor, chor” by Indian cricket fans as he arrived to watch the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match at The Oval cricket ground in London. Talking about the incident, Mallya said, “I was not called a thief that day by crowd at Oval ground. Two drunk people were shouting but several others came and wished me well.”

#WATCH Keep dreaming about the billion pounds, provided you have facts to justify your questions: Vijay Mallya after court hearing in London pic.twitter.com/KUyHj12C0k — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

Earlier, he had caused a stir by his attendance of the India vs Pakistan match in Birmingham after which he had declared on Twitter that he would be attending all India matches in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Mallya, who is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines’ default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crores, has been in the UK since March 2016 and was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd