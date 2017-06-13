Vijay Mallya gets bail till December 4, says ‘enough evidence to prove my case’

Denying all allegations against him, liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday claimed that he has “enough evidence” to plead his case as he appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his extradition case hearing. Talking to media outside the court before court hearing, Mallya, who is wanted in India on loan defaults to several banks, said, “I have nothing to say as the court proceedings are on and I deny all allegations that have been made and I will continue to deny them.” The court granted him bail till December 4 and fixed July 6 as the next date for the hearing.
Asked what he expected would happen in the court, the chairman of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines said: “I have no expectations and you can hear what the court says.” Mallya also said he had “enough evidence” to fight the case, but parried a question whether he fears that a trial in India would be unfair to him.
Last week, Mallya was greeted with chants of “chor, chor” by Indian cricket fans as he arrived to watch the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match at The Oval cricket ground in London. Talking about the incident, Mallya said, “I was not called a thief that day by crowd at Oval ground. Two drunk people were shouting but several others came and wished me well.”
#WATCH Keep dreaming about the billion pounds, provided you have facts to justify your questions: Vijay Mallya after court hearing in London pic.twitter.com/KUyHj12C0k
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017
Earlier, he had caused a stir by his attendance of the India vs Pakistan match in Birmingham after which he had declared on Twitter that he would be attending all India matches in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Mallya, who is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines’ default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crores, has been in the UK since March 2016 and was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18.
(With inputs from PTI)
- Jun 13, 2017 at 6:33 pmI wish all Indian who reside in UK should boycott him socially and shout slogans against him when ever and where ever they happen to see him . It may a cricket stadium or a bar or race course or hotel. Put placards mentioning 'Go back to India' where ever he is staying at present. The law cannot do much of him but this will definitely.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 6:29 pmWhat's the drama with Vijay Malaya ? He is a national thief . I cant understand why the Govt is fooling us that arranged his great escape. I can bet, he cant be brought back to india as he is a citizen of Britain now. PLESAE ''DONT SHOW HIGH COURT TO A BLIND MAN, '' as there is a adage in Bengali.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 6:13 pmTill December 4, 2050.............. Mallya sahab nothing will happen to you. You have lot of money, you can buy any MP / MLA/Minister etc. Only farmer will get bullet........Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:51 pmHe appears to be at ease He knows that he won't be extradited. If the court finds that the so called charges made by India are not offence under British law, the court would refuse extradition. Next Vijay Mallya would have right to appeal and it would also be time consuming.Reply