Vijay Mallya extradition: UK judge mocks India for delaying evidence in case

Vijay Mallya. (Express Photo, File) Vijay Mallya. (Express Photo, File)

Efforts to extradite beleaguered business tycoon Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom received a setback on Tuesday when a UK court said India hasn’t provided evidence for his extradition yet, effectively delaying the process till next year, as per reports in the Times of India. According to the media report, Aaron Watkins, who is representing India, admitted that the Crown Prosecution Service required an additional three-four weeks time to receive evidence from India for Mallya’s extradition. To this, chief magistrate at Westminster magistrates’ court Emma Arbuthnot was quoted by TOI as asking, “Are Indians normally very prompt in their responses? They have taken six months so far and we haven’t got any further forward in the past 6 weeks?”

The report further quoted Arbuthnot as saying, “If there’s still no sign of the evidence, then April 2018 is a possibility for the full hearing,” adding that the court may look at December if they have all evidence. Also Read: Have enough evidence to prove my case, keep dreaming about a billion pounds: Vijay Mallya

Mallya today took a dig at the Indian media on Twitter for its systematic ‘witchhunt’ when he said: “Intense hate campaign by Indian media against me knows no bounds. The GOI has filed a case which is before a U.K. court. Wait for verdict.” Earlier on Tuesday, Mallya, who is wanted for loan defaults amounting to at least Rs 9,000 crore taken from a consortium of 17 banks, claimed he has “enough evidence” to plead his case and taunted authorities, saying, “you can keep dreaming about a billion pounds”. He further added, “I don’t make statements to the media because anything I say is twisted. There is enough evidence, that will speak.”

Vijay Mallya had been involved in numerous cases of financial defaults since 2012, which include a loan default of Rs 9,000 crore lent to his company by a 17-bank consortium. While the banks filed a petition in the apex court to prevent the embattled businessman from leaving the country in March this year, he had already fled to the United Kingdom few days before and has stayed there ever since.

