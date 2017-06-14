Vijay Mallya extradition: UK judge mocks India for delaying evidence in case

Efforts to extradite beleaguered business tycoon Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom received a setback on Tuesday when a UK court said India hasn’t provided evidence for his extradition yet, effectively delaying the process till next year, as per reports in the Times of India. According to the media report, Aaron Watkins, who is representing India, admitted that the Crown Prosecution Service required an additional three-four weeks time to receive evidence from India for Mallya’s extradition. To this, chief magistrate at Westminster magistrates’ court Emma Arbuthnot was quoted by TOI as asking, “Are Indians normally very prompt in their responses? They have taken six months so far and we haven’t got any further forward in the past 6 weeks?”
The report further quoted Arbuthnot as saying, “If there’s still no sign of the evidence, then April 2018 is a possibility for the full hearing,” adding that the court may look at December if they have all evidence. Also Read: Have enough evidence to prove my case, keep dreaming about a billion pounds: Vijay Mallya
Mallya today took a dig at the Indian media on Twitter for its systematic ‘witchhunt’ when he said: “Intense hate campaign by Indian media against me knows no bounds. The GOI has filed a case which is before a U.K. court. Wait for verdict.” Earlier on Tuesday, Mallya, who is wanted for loan defaults amounting to at least Rs 9,000 crore taken from a consortium of 17 banks, claimed he has “enough evidence” to plead his case and taunted authorities, saying, “you can keep dreaming about a billion pounds”. He further added, “I don’t make statements to the media because anything I say is twisted. There is enough evidence, that will speak.”
Vijay Mallya had been involved in numerous cases of financial defaults since 2012, which include a loan default of Rs 9,000 crore lent to his company by a 17-bank consortium. While the banks filed a petition in the apex court to prevent the embattled businessman from leaving the country in March this year, he had already fled to the United Kingdom few days before and has stayed there ever since.
- Jun 14, 2017 at 10:58 amYet another example of FinMins incapability .. it just could not get the black money from abroad, it could not get black money from within under the VDIS scheme, it made a mess of DeMon, it is making a mess of GST and now making a fool of us in Mallya's case...Reply
- Jun 14, 2017 at 10:54 amGovt is not serious to bring back Mallya. This sort of things are happening in big cases involving big businessmen and politicians. Even courts are taken for a ride or are giving their judgement when the accused are near their death or after their death.Reply
- Jun 14, 2017 at 10:51 amFeku and his HM talks about bringing back Dawood. Here they cannot bring back even a defaulter through proper legal process. BHARTIYA JUMLA PARTY KI____Reply
- Jun 14, 2017 at 10:51 amBJP's Feku head did another marvelous best. No evidence forwarded by this BJP government shows, the clear intention of this government to protect this culprit from getting extradited from UK. Shame on BJP and its supporter's for shielding this culprit who is roaming freely in UK and taking the Indian common man for a ride. Shame Shame Shame Shame..............Reply
- Jun 14, 2017 at 10:43 amIt is as clear as day, some big guns in India (both within the Government and outside it) are actually protecting Mallya. They should be exposed, not Mallya, dear media.Reply
- Jun 14, 2017 at 10:42 amMedia is a buffon, they don't concentrate on what they shouldReply
- Jun 14, 2017 at 10:39 amyet another of feku's fake promises commencing with promising every indian 15 lac by repatriating black money. they never had any interest in convicting mallya - after all he got his rajya sabha membership on the bjp ticket. if they wanted to convict him in the first place, why did they allow mallya to flee to the UK? it is most difficult to extradite anyone from there. mallya knows it, modi knows it, the CBI knows it - but they all go thru the motions wasting time and money of these govt bodies and of the public exchequerReply
- Jun 14, 2017 at 10:38 amNow it seems time has come for P. Chidambaram and his son to flee the country.Reply
