Vijay Mallya extradition trial: London court admits all evidence provided by CBI

In a big boost for the Central Bureau of Investigation, the London court, hearing the extradition trial of Vijay Mallya, has admitted all the evidence provided by the probe agency against the liquor baron.

When the court reconvenes, oral submissions will be made on closing arguments to be submitted in writing to Judge Emma Arbuthnot of the Westminister Magistrate’s Court over the next two months. The judge is then expected to indicate plans for a verdict in the case at the next hearing on July 11.

Today’s hearing comes days after the Indian government’s High Court appeal against a previous Westminster Magistrates’ Court extradition ruling that had been denied.

Mallya, who is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, is currently on a 650,000 pounds bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant by Scotland Yard in April last year.

The trial, which opened at the London court on December 4 last year, is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against Mallya, who has been based in the UK since he left India in March 2016.

It also seeks to prove there are no “bars to extradition” and that the tycoon is assured a fair trial in India over his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines’ alleged default of over Rs 9,000 crore in loans from a consortium of Indian banks.

