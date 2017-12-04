Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ court in London for extradition trial

Vijay Mallya has to leave the building after an alarm inside went off, before the start of his case on the the first day of his extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo) Vijay Mallya has to leave the building after an alarm inside went off, before the start of his case on the the first day of his extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo)

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted in India on charges relating to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines defaulting on loans from several banks amounting to nearly Rs 9,000-crore, arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for his extradition trial on Monday. The trial, which is listed for hearings until December 14, will determine whether he can be legally forced to go back to face the Indian courts.

The 61-year-old beleaguered businessman has been in self-imposed exile in the UK since March 2016 when he left India. A judgment in the case is unlikely to take place until early next year.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES:

4.36 pm: Proceedings in connection with Mallya’s extradiction case is expected to begin shortly.

4.25 pm: A composed looking Mallya told reporters outside the courtroom: “Please hear the proceedings”. However, the trail opening got halted as the courtroom had to be evacuated due to a fire alarm going off.

4.20 pm: Mallya, who is out on a 650,000-pound bail bond following his arrest by Scotland Yard over fruad and money laundering charges, put up a defiant face on the opening day of his extradition trial.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd