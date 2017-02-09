Have sent Mallya’s extradition request to UK, now up to them to take action: MEA

Vijay Mallya. Vijay Mallya.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India has handed over beleaguered business tycoon Vijay Mallya’s extradition request as received from the Central Bureau of Investigation to the United Kingdom High Commission in New Delhi. In a statement to the media, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “Have extradition treaty with Britain and legitimate case against Mallya. We made a request, but now it’s for British authorities to take further action.

Mallya is facing a CBI probe for defaulting on repayment of loans worth over Rs 900 crores taken from IDBI. In total, the former liquor baron owes several banks a total of as much as Rs 9,000 crores. The State Bank of India, which leads the consortium of 17 banks that lent money to Kingfisher Airlines, had moved Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Bengaluru against the airlines chairman Mallya in its bid to recover over Rs 7,000 crore of dues from him.

Earlier last week, Mallya expressed shock after a special CBI court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in a loan default case, when he said the investigative agency and media are distorting facts to level allegations against him. In a series of tweets, Mallya had said CBI does not understand business and economics. “Am shocked at CBI allegations. All false and misconceived to say the least. What do a bunch of elite Police know about business and Economics?” he wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ: In UPA vs NDA fight, Vijay Mallya thinks he is the ‘football’

Slamming CBI for its investigation against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother, who were given clean chit by the special court yesterday, Mallya said that in spite of the agency’s attempt to harm them, the truth prevailed. “CBI made such a great drama accusing the Maran’s and putting them to great harm. What finally happened. Did truth prevail or CBI prevail?” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd