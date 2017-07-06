Vijay Mallya extradition case: I have been living in England since 1992, says liquor baron

Vijay mallya extradition case: ED had chargesheeted him for defaulting on several bank loans amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore. (File photo) Vijay mallya extradition case: ED had chargesheeted him for defaulting on several bank loans amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore. (File photo)

In reply to a question ‘why he ran away from the Indian judiciary’, former Kingfisher Airlines owner and liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Thursday said, “I have been living in England since 1992.” Mallya was at the Westminster Magistrate Court for the hearing in his extradition case when he was asked by a reporter about his stay in England. He appeared before the court despite being exempted from hearing. The liquor baron had been exempted after his defence team had claimed that he was “swarmed by media cameras” on his entry to the court last month. Rejecting Mallya’s request to shift the final hearing date to next year, the court fixed it for December 4.

The court has set September 14 as the next date for hearing. This was the second hearing in the case. The first hearing was held on June 13. The NDTV reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a 2000-page dossier as evidence against Mallya.

On Wednesday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Mallya, in connection with the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED had chargesheeted Mallya for defaulting on several bank loans amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore. Mallya was arrested in Scotland Yard on fraud allegations in April and released on bail after a few hours on conditional bail after asking him to pay 650,000 pounds until December 4.

