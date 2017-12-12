Vijay Mallya case: Supreme Court seeks MEA reply over delay in extradition proceedings

Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain. (Source: file photo/REUTERS) Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain. (Source: file photo/REUTERS)

Expressing its displeasure over the delay in the extradition proceedings of ‘absconding’ businessman Vijay Mallya, Supreme Court Tuesday sought a reply from the Ministry of External Affairs by December 15 on the matter.

The apex court indicated that it might summon the MEA Secretary if their orders aren’t adhered to, ANI reported.

The Westminster Magistrates Court in London is currently hearing the extradition case. The 61-year-old is facing charges of fraud and money laundering in India.

On Monday, Mallya’s counsel summoned Dr Martin Lau, an expert on South Asian law, to present his views on the evidence presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and previous Indian Supreme Court rulings.

“I hold the Supreme Court in the highest respect but it is equally not disrespectful to indicate that some doubts are voiced about particular patterns [in judgments],” Dr Lau said.

On the likely impact of extensive media coverage on a trial in India, Dr Lau said: “There is an increasing concern in India about media trials.”

He also raised questions on the neutrality of Supreme Court judges close to retirement and the evidence submitted by CBI. In his written testimony, Dr Lau wrote that there had been “coercion” by Special Director Rakesh Asthana and his team over the banks in India to pursue criminal proceedings against Mallya.

With inputs from PTI

