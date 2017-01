Vijay Mallya case: CBI sleuths visit UB Group offices in Bengaluru

Vijay Mallya Vijay Mallya

A team of CBI officials Monday visited the offices of the UB Group led by Vijay Mallya, who is facing the process of recovery of Rs 6,203 crore from banks in the Kingfisher case and has been declared a proclaimed offender by a court. “A team of CBI officials from Delhi visited the UB group offices in Bengaluru,” a senior CBI official said, without divulging any more details. “I do not have any details on the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UB Group spokesperson also confirmed the visit of the CBI officials to their offices and stated that they were cooperating with them. “A CBI team visited the UB Group offices in Bangalore (Bengaluru) today and we are fully cooperating with them,” the spokesperson said. The CBI officials’ visit to UB Group offices comes days after the Bengaluru Debt Recovery Tribunal on January 19 ordered the SBI-led consortium of banks to start the process of recovering Rs 6,203 crore at an annual interest rate of 11.5 per cent from the embattled tycoon and his companies in the Kingfisher Airlines case.

Mallya, who left the country on March 2 and is now in the UK, has been declared a proclaimed offender by a special People’s Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe against him in the alleged bank loan default case.

