Vijay Mallya arrested in London: Big success for govt and finance ministry, says Jitendra Singh

In a big breakthrough for the Indian government and law enforcement authorities, Britain’s Scotland Yard on Tuesday arrested beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya in London. Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed his arrest as a big success for the BJP-led Central government. In a statement to news agency ANI today, Singh was quoted as saying: “It is a big success of Indian Government and the finance ministry.” Mallya, was however, granted bail later on by a magistrates’ court, according to reports. Meanwhile, Mallya responded to the news about his arrest on Twitter saying: “Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected.”
Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, “Vijay Mallya will be brought back to India, due process of law will be followed.” Reacting to the news of his arrest and eventual bail, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told ANI, “After relentless campaign by Congress, finally extradition request was submitted by Govt in February. But within one hour, Vijay Mallya got bail. So the government should stop misleading the people of India.”
Mallya, who is wanted in several cases related to economic offences, is likely to be extradited to India. He is also wanted on bank default cases amounting to crores of rupees. The defunct Kingfisher Airlines also owes approximately over Rs 9,000 crore to state-owned private banks.
- Apr 18, 2017 at 5:42 pmThe govt will be befooling the public by claiming any success in Mallaya's arrest and release in London. Unless he is brought to India, tried, awarded maximum jail term and the all money recovered with interest and we no longer hear of him and remember him only as a fraudster No.1 there will be no success.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 5:41 pmWho allowed Mallya to get away? Whom did he meet a day or two before his departure from India? Also remember there has been only one extradition from U.K. to India in last 20 years or so.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 5:38 pmMr. Singh should take pat on Modi governement's back when Mallya has been deported and arrived safely in India. Case in fastrack trial court, with no recourse to Supreme court or even fastracked there with penalty, greater than Rs. 9,000 crores as the amount has earned interest. Then, recover the FULL money with significant jail time for Mallya. Then only one can say justice has been served. Biggest borrowers are cronies of political parties, Congress or BJP, SP or BSP. India is crony capitalists, mainly. Far and few are real entrepreneurs. Period. Country of crooks and unscupulous people, ready to cheat the system at each turn.Reply
