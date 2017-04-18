Vijay Mallya arrested in London: Here is a List of cases against the liquor baron

Vijay Mallya. (Express Photo, File) Vijay Mallya. (Express Photo, File)

Vijay Mallya, the liquor baron and owner of the now defunct Kingfisher airlines, was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London on Tuesday. The Metropolitan police issued a statement saying he was arrested “on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud”. He was later granted bail after having been produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Frequently referred to as the ‘king of good times’, Vijay Mallya had been involved in severe cases of financial defaults since 2012, which include a loan default of Rs 9000 crore lent to his company by a consortium of 17 banks. While the banks filed a petition in the Supreme Court to prevent Mallya from leaving the country in March, he had already fled to the United Kingdom few days before and has stayed there ever since.

Here are some of the most important cases lodged against Vijay Mallya in the past four years.

Loan default

Case registered against Vijay Mallya for default of Rs. 9000 crores loaned by a consortium of 17 banks led by the State Bank of India. The loan had not been repaid since 2012. On March 8, 2016, the consortium of banks moved the Supreme Court to stop Mallya from leaving the country before repaying the loan. However, he had already left the country on March 2.

Money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED)

In March 2016, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him for allegedly sending abroad a sum of Rs. 900 crore from his company.

Case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

In July 2015 the CBI filed a case against Mallya and officials of IDBI bank. It was alleged that the banks had sanctioned loans far above the permissible limit and had foregone protocol.

Case filed by Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO)

In July 2016 the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) issued notices to 17 companies for taking loans from banks for the sake of financing the defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The notice asked the companies to reveal the source of their funds. On probing, the SFIO had reportedly found instances of ‘corporate misgovernance’ on the part of Kingfisher Airlines.

Non bailable warrant issued by Hyderabad court

In March 2016 a non bailable warrant was issued by a local Hyderabad court against Mallya for allegedly dishonouring a Rs. 50 lakh cheque to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd .

Arrest warrant filed by Mumbai court

In July 2016 a Mumbai court issued another non bailable warrant against Mallya under applications filed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The report filed by the AAI stated that Kingfisher airlines had dishonoured two cheques worth Rs.100 crores.

