Vijay Mallya arrested live updates: business tycoon to be presented in court today

Industrialist and liquor baron Vijay Mallya has reportedly been arrested on extradition warrant in London by the Scotland Yard. He is likely to be extradited to India at a later date. Mallya is wanted in several economic offences cases, including defaulting on loans worth crores of rupees. He is expected to be produced before the magistrate court in Westminster, according to TV reports.

Live Updates:

4:20 pm: Here is the official statement from Scotland Yard on Mallya’s arrest: “Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Extradition Unit have this morning, Tuesday 18 April arrested a man on an extradition warrant. Vijay Mallya, 61 (18/12/1955), was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud. He was arrested after attending a central London police station, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today, 18 April.”

4:12 pm: Following the arrest of Mallya in London, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed CBI/ED to apply for his extradition in IDBI bank loan fraud case, Rahul Tripathi reports.

4: 10 pm: According to Reuters, London Metropolitan police said the 61-year-old industrialist was arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud.

4:00 pm: According to PTI, Mallya will be presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London later in the day.

Background

Earlier, the Indian government had requested the Theresa May-led government to extradite Mallya. The request came when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met the UK Chancellor and others. Mallya had fled the country on March 2 last year and sought refuge in the United Kingdom, after a lookout notice was issued against him. His now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks. Earlier this year, a CBI court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the Rs 720-crore IDBI Bank loan default case.

