Vijay Mallya arrested by London police in money laundering case

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was on Tuesday arrested by London police in a money laundering case, CBI sources said. Mallya, the 61-year-old chief of the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks, has been living in self-imposed exile in Britain since March 2016.

He was earlier arrested by Scotland Yard in April on fraud allegations, triggering an official extradition process in the British courts. He attended a central London police station for his arrest and was released on conditional bail a few hours later after providing a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds, assuring the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.

