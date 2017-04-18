PM Modi’s veiled dig at Vijay Mallya: ‘Those who have looted will have to return that’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan

Hours after beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya’s arrest by the Scotland Yard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled dig at the embattled business tycoon on Tuesday said those who have “looted the poor and the middle classes will have to return what they have looted. PM Modi tweeted saying: “Indeed. There is no place for corruption in India. Those who looted the poor and middle classes will have to return what they have looted,” he tweeted. He was responding to a tweet by a follower who wrote that “…corruption not only robs us of hard earned money but also of our dignity.” Mallya was, however, granted bail later on by a magistrates’ court.

Mallya, who has been declared a proclaimed offender, was arrested in London by Scotland Yard on India’s request for his extradition in a loan default case. Meanwhile, the government said it was a big success for them. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said it was a big success for the Indian government as well as the finance ministry.

In response to another tweet, Modi wrote, “India’s farmers are the nation’s pride. Their hardwork feeds millions. We are doing everything possible for their welfare.”

